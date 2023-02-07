Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PEACH & PEACHES
(e.g., Term for charging a public official with misconduct in office. Answer: Impeachment.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What state is known as the "Peach State"?
Answer________
2. Which (a) country and which (b) U.S. state produces the most peaches?
Answer________
3. Roald Dahl wrote this popular children's novel.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What baseball legend was nicknamed "The Georgia Peach"?
Answer________
5. In which city is 191 Peachtree Tower?
Answer________
6. This type of liqueur is made by adding peach flavoring to a neutral grain spirit.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This Justin Bieber song debuted as a No. 1 hit in 2021.
Answer________
8. This peach variety is sometimes referred to as a "fuzzless peach."
Answer________
9. Claude Monet painted a still life titled "____ of Peaches."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Georgia. 2. (a) China, (b) California. 3. "James and the Giant Peach." 4. Ty Cobb. 5. Atlanta, Georgia. 6. Peach schnapps. 7. "Peaches." 8. Nectarine. 9. Jar.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.