Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: U.S. INDEPENDENCE DAY
(e.g., On what date was the Declaration of Independence adopted? July 4, 1776.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. How many American colonies declared their independence?
Answer________
2. Who was the British monarch at the time?
Answer________
3. Who was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Who is credited as the first signer of the Declaration of Independence?
Answer________
5. Who said, "We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately"?
Answer________
6. An "_____ right" refers to a right that cannot be taken away from you.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Provide the next two words: "When in the course of ..."
Answer________
8. Provide the next hyphenated word: "We hold these truths to be ..."
Answer________
9. What is the name of Thomas Paine's pamphlet that helped inspire the revolution?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Thirteen. 2. King George III. 3. Thomas Jefferson. 4. John Hancock. 5. Benjamin Franklin. 6. Inalienable. 7. Human events. 8. Self-evident. 9. "Common Sense."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
