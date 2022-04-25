Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREES
Identify the group of three. (e.g., Anvil, stirrup and hammer. Answer: Three tiny
bones in the ear.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Larry, Curly and Moe
Answer________
2. Athos, Porthos and Aramis
Answer________
3. Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria
Answer________
4. The butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker
Answer________
5. Snap, Crackle and Pop
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Carreras, Domingo and Pavarotti
Answer________
7. New York Avenue, Tennessee Avenue and St. James Place
Answer________
8. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego
Answer________
9. Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao
Answer________
10. Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Answer________
12. Wynken, Blynken and Nod
Answer________
13. Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail
Answer________
14. Bach, Beethoven and Brahms
Answer________
15. Faith, hope and charity
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Three Stooges. 2. The Three Musketeers. 3. The three ships of Christopher Columbus. 4. The three men in a tub. 5. The three cartoon mascots of Rice Krispies. 6. The Three Tenors. 7. Three orange properties in Monopoly. 8. Three biblical men thrown into a fiery furnace. 9. The ABC Islands. 10. The Three Wise Men. 11. The Baltic States. 12. They sailed off in a wooden shoe. 13. Sisters of Peter Rabbit. 14. The Three B’s of classical music. 15. The three theological virtues.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.