Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THREES

Identify the group of three. (e.g., Anvil, stirrup and hammer. Answer: Three tiny

bones in the ear.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Larry, Curly and Moe

Answer________

2. Athos, Porthos and Aramis

Answer________

3. Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria

Answer________

4. The butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker

Answer________

5. Snap, Crackle and Pop

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Carreras, Domingo and Pavarotti

Answer________

7. New York Avenue, Tennessee Avenue and St. James Place

Answer________

8. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego

Answer________

9. Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao

Answer________

10. Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Answer________

12. Wynken, Blynken and Nod

Answer________

13. Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail

Answer________

14. Bach, Beethoven and Brahms

Answer________

15. Faith, hope and charity

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. The Three Stooges. 2. The Three Musketeers. 3. The three ships of Christopher Columbus. 4. The three men in a tub. 5. The three cartoon mascots of Rice Krispies. 6. The Three Tenors. 7. Three orange properties in Monopoly. 8. Three biblical men thrown into a fiery furnace. 9. The ABC Islands. 10. The Three Wise Men. 11. The Baltic States. 12. They sailed off in a wooden shoe. 13. Sisters of Peter Rabbit. 14. The Three B’s of classical music. 15. The three theological virtues.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

