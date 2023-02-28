Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., "Aloha" is associated with this state. Answer: Hawaii.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Desi Arnaz was a co-star on this TV show.
Answer________
2. The Beat Generation was a movement during which decade?
Answer________
3. "The Breakfast of Champions" was an advertising slogan for which cereal?
Answer________
4. Alex Trebek was a long-time host of this TV game show.
Answer________
5. "The blue and the gray" was shorthand for opposing armies in this war.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Congress is composed of the House of Representatives and the _____.
Answer________
7. Who is associated with the quote "Come up and see me some time"?
Answer________
8. William Frederick Cody is better known by this nickname.
Answer________
9. Robert Service wrote the poem "The Cremation of Sam ____."
Answer________
10. From what film is the line "I coulda been a contender"?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. America's briefest war, The Gulf War, was also known by this code name.
Answer________
12. "Gun that Won the West" is a nickname for what gun?
Answer________
13. With what invention is Elias Howe usually identified?
Answer________
14. Timothy Leary advised the young to "turn on, tune in, _____."
Answer________
15. Name the villain of "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "I Love Lucy." 2. 1950s. 3. Wheaties. 4. "Jeopardy!" 5. American Civil War. 6. Senate. 7. Mae West. 8. Buffalo Bill. 9. McGee. 10. "On the Waterfront." 11. "Desert Storm." 12. Colt revolver and/or Winchester rifle. 13. Sewing machine. 14. Drop out. 15. Simon Legree.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
