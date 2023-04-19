Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WEIRD ANIMAL NAMES
Provide the second part of the name. The number of letters in the name and the type of animal are given. (e.g., Monarch _____ (9): Insect. Answer: Butterfly.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Hammerhead _____ (5): Fish
Answer________
2. Praying ____ (6): Insect
Answer________
3. Prairie ____ (3): Mammal
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Laughing ____ (7): Bird
Answer________
5. Nurse ____ (5): Fish
Answer________
6. Tasmanian ____ (5): Mammal
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Chicken ____ (6): Reptile
Answer________
8. Mountain _____ (4): Amphibian
Answer________
9. Macaroni _____ (7): Bird
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Shark. 2. Mantis. 3. Dog. 4. Jackass. 5. Shark. 6. Devil. 7. Turtle. 8. Frog. 9. Penguin.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
