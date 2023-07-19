Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: IDIOMS

Use one word to complete the idiom. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., Back to the drawing ____. Answer: Board.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. At the drop of a ____.

2. Add insult to ____.

3. Blue in the ____.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Bring home the ____.

5. Cover a lot of _____.

6. Jump on the_____.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Miss the ____.

8. Piece of ____.

9. The big _____.

ANSWERS: 1. Hat. 2. Injury. 3. Face. 4. Bacon. 5. Ground. 6. Bandwagon. 7. Boat. 8. Cake. 9. Time.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

