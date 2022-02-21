Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FRUIT
Each answer contains the name of a fruit. (e.g., Pitcher/manager who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1976. Answer: Bob Lemon.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Title of a 1971 Woody Allen comedy film.
Answer________
2. A projection in the front of a man's neck.
Answer________
3. Little Jack Horner pulled one out of a Christmas pie.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Song title: "____ Pink and Apple Blossom White."
Answer________
5. Slang word for a hand grenade.
Answer________
6. Title of a TV series: "_____ Is the New Black."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Nickname of Ty Cobb.
Answer________
8. Title of a 1939 novel by John Steinbeck.
Answer________
9. Where Fats Domino found his thrill.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Bananas." 2. Adam's apple. 3. Plum. 4. Cherry. 5. Pineapple. 6. Orange. 7. "The Georgia Peach." 8. "The Grapes of Wrath." 9. Blueberry Hill.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
