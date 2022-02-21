Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FRUIT

Each answer contains the name of a fruit. (e.g., Pitcher/manager who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1976. Answer: Bob Lemon.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Title of a 1971 Woody Allen comedy film.

Answer________

2. A projection in the front of a man's neck.

Answer________

3. Little Jack Horner pulled one out of a Christmas pie.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Song title: "____ Pink and Apple Blossom White."

Answer________

5. Slang word for a hand grenade.

Answer________

6. Title of a TV series: "_____ Is the New Black."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Nickname of Ty Cobb.

Answer________

8. Title of a 1939 novel by John Steinbeck.

Answer________

9. Where Fats Domino found his thrill.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "Bananas." 2. Adam's apple. 3. Plum. 4. Cherry. 5. Pineapple. 6. Orange. 7. "The Georgia Peach." 8. "The Grapes of Wrath." 9. Blueberry Hill.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

