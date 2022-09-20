Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LONDON, ENGLAND
(e.g., On which river is London located? Answer: Thames River.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The London subway system is referred to by what term?
Answer________
2. Name the London residence of the monarch of the U.K.
Answer________
3. Provide the address of the prime minister.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Nelson's Column is in this square.
Answer________
5. In 2012, London became the first city to host this event three times.
Answer________
6. The Millennium Wheel is also known by this name.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Royal Observatory is associated with what reference line?
Answer________
8. London has the second-highest number of billionaires of any city in Europe after _____.
Answer________
9. The Crown Jewels are kept here.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Underground. 2. Buckingham Palace. 3. 10 Downing Street. 4. Trafalgar Square. 5. Summer Olympic Games. 6. The London Eye. 7. Prime meridian (Greenwich meridian). 8. Moscow. 9. Tower of London.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
