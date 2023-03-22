Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE BODY
(e.g., This neck projection is formed by the largest cartilage of the larynx. Answer: Adam's apple.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. These tubes carry blood from the heart.
Answer________
2. Where are the anvil and hammer bones located?
Answer________
3. What is the only moveable bone of the human skull?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What are the lower chambers of your heart called?
Answer________
5. What is the anatomical term for the throat?
Answer________
6. How many pairs of ribs do you have?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Term for a birth with the buttocks or feet appearing first.
Answer________
8. What are the three main body types?
Answer________
9. What is the common name for your patella?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arteries. 2. Ear. 3. Lower jaw (mandible). 4. Ventricles. 5. Pharynx. 6. 12 pairs. 7. Breech birth. 8. Ectomorph, endomorph, mesomorph. 9. Kneecap.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
