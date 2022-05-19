ACROSS

1 Perfume

6 Kind of larceny

11 Virgule

16 Tomatoey sauce

21 Tennessee __ Ford

22 Musical composition

23 Glue

24 Coeur d'Alene's state

25 Prospect

26 Philbin of TV

27 Oust

28 __ Rice Burroughs

29 Big bird

30 Mongrel

31 Auricular

33 Tattered

35 Table scrap

36 Item in a haystack

39 Written comment

43 Cask

44 Reggae relative

45 __ of the guard

47 Connor or Silverman

49 Fond du __

51 Luster

54 Immigrants' island

57 Tart and fruity

59 Deficiency

63 __ contra

64 Make lace

66 Egg portion

68 Office note

69 Pavlov or Reitman

70 Jason's ship

72 Command for a pooch

74 Brad

76 Hindu goddess

78 Bog down

79 Box for hammers and pliers (2 wds.)

82 Fly

84 Turnip variety

86 Inscribe

87 __ avis

89 Develop

91 __ soda

92 Show assent

93 Nerve or noble

95 Great anger

97 Condemn

99 Table part

101 Mineral spring

104 Baste

106 Retail store

108 Tailless creature

110 Tranquility

114 Large barrel

117 Fly up and around

119 Distressing

121 Birthright seller

122 Gossip

124 Pencil remnant

126 Cunning

127 Type

128 Punta del __

129 Confident

131 Long story

133 Elec. unit

135 Ab __

136 Woodwind

137 Disinclined to work

139 Take on

141 Of a grain

143 Wapiti

145 Blockhead

147 The Beaver State

149 Pelt

152 "__ longa ..."

154 Revelatory

157 Dismount

161 __ supra

162 Pro __

164 Fateful day for Caesar

165 Heel

167 Cheer from the bleachers

168 __ Carlo

170 Bar legally

173 Anchor position

175 Disreputable

177 Facilitated

178 Pome fruits

179 Bottle for oil

180 Tribal emblem

181 Office worker of old

182 Wraparound garment (Var.)

183 Sharpened

184 Demean

DOWN

1 __ deadly sins

2 Felony

3 Happen as a result

4 Minor shortcoming

5 Chai

6 Place near Chile

7 Everlasting

8 Small but powerful boat

9 Dummy

10 Seed layer

11 Exceptional

12 Not very strict

13 Snake

14 Cook in water

15 Slave

16 Earthy pigment

17 Do sums

18 City in Nigeria

19 Hammerhead

20 Principal artery

30 Bus. bigwig

32 "__ a girl!"

34 Neat and tidy

37 Tint

38 Time of fasting

40 Just

41 Town in Utah

42 "A Boy __ Sue"

46 Forte

48 One of the Simpsons

50 Scale

51 Outpouring

52 Long-legged bird

53 Rye fungus

55 Charged particle

56 Dross

58 __ ordo seclorum

60 Of birds

61 Goods on a truck

62 Work dough

65 Powdery residue

67 Monarch

71 Mr. Cassini

73 Russian ruler of yore (Var.)

75 Fat

77 Type style (Abbr.)

80 Collision

81 Streetcar

83 Whistle sound

85 First Hebrew letter

88 Goat hair cord

90 Warp and __

94 Kernel

96 War god

98 A neighbor in space

100 Acquires

101 Utter

102 Search party

103 Playing marble

105 Middle

107 Carry

109 Become wider

111 Taking place

112 Bend

113 Singer __ John

115 Napped leather

116 Old Celtic priest

118 Insect stage

120 Workout locale

123 Food fish

125 Command

130 Serf

132 Not very warm

134 Lake

137 Gumbo ingredient

138 Overshadow

140 Exact

142 Black cuckoo

144 City on the Rio grand

146 Antiquity

148 Be on the go (with "about")

149 Vapors

150 War vessel (Hyph.)

151 Wash lightly

153 Walks

155 Instruct

156 Minute Maid Park player

158 Persona non __

159 The underworld

160 Flavoring plant

163 Lost

166 Mimicked

169 Digits in a U.S. phone number

171 Seaman

172 Mineral

174 Try for office

175 Depot (Abbr.)

176 Fairy

