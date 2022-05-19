ACROSS
1 Perfume
6 Kind of larceny
11 Virgule
16 Tomatoey sauce
21 Tennessee __ Ford
22 Musical composition
23 Glue
24 Coeur d'Alene's state
25 Prospect
26 Philbin of TV
27 Oust
28 __ Rice Burroughs
29 Big bird
30 Mongrel
31 Auricular
33 Tattered
35 Table scrap
36 Item in a haystack
39 Written comment
43 Cask
44 Reggae relative
45 __ of the guard
47 Connor or Silverman
49 Fond du __
51 Luster
54 Immigrants' island
57 Tart and fruity
59 Deficiency
63 __ contra
64 Make lace
66 Egg portion
68 Office note
69 Pavlov or Reitman
70 Jason's ship
72 Command for a pooch
74 Brad
76 Hindu goddess
78 Bog down
79 Box for hammers and pliers (2 wds.)
82 Fly
84 Turnip variety
86 Inscribe
87 __ avis
89 Develop
91 __ soda
92 Show assent
93 Nerve or noble
95 Great anger
97 Condemn
99 Table part
101 Mineral spring
104 Baste
106 Retail store
108 Tailless creature
110 Tranquility
114 Large barrel
117 Fly up and around
119 Distressing
121 Birthright seller
122 Gossip
124 Pencil remnant
126 Cunning
127 Type
128 Punta del __
129 Confident
131 Long story
133 Elec. unit
135 Ab __
136 Woodwind
137 Disinclined to work
139 Take on
141 Of a grain
143 Wapiti
145 Blockhead
147 The Beaver State
149 Pelt
152 "__ longa ..."
154 Revelatory
157 Dismount
161 __ supra
162 Pro __
164 Fateful day for Caesar
165 Heel
167 Cheer from the bleachers
168 __ Carlo
170 Bar legally
173 Anchor position
175 Disreputable
177 Facilitated
178 Pome fruits
179 Bottle for oil
180 Tribal emblem
181 Office worker of old
182 Wraparound garment (Var.)
183 Sharpened
184 Demean
DOWN
1 __ deadly sins
2 Felony
3 Happen as a result
4 Minor shortcoming
5 Chai
6 Place near Chile
7 Everlasting
8 Small but powerful boat
9 Dummy
10 Seed layer
11 Exceptional
12 Not very strict
13 Snake
14 Cook in water
15 Slave
16 Earthy pigment
17 Do sums
18 City in Nigeria
19 Hammerhead
20 Principal artery
30 Bus. bigwig
32 "__ a girl!"
34 Neat and tidy
37 Tint
38 Time of fasting
40 Just
41 Town in Utah
42 "A Boy __ Sue"
46 Forte
48 One of the Simpsons
50 Scale
51 Outpouring
52 Long-legged bird
53 Rye fungus
55 Charged particle
56 Dross
58 __ ordo seclorum
60 Of birds
61 Goods on a truck
62 Work dough
65 Powdery residue
67 Monarch
71 Mr. Cassini
73 Russian ruler of yore (Var.)
75 Fat
77 Type style (Abbr.)
80 Collision
81 Streetcar
83 Whistle sound
85 First Hebrew letter
88 Goat hair cord
90 Warp and __
94 Kernel
96 War god
98 A neighbor in space
100 Acquires
101 Utter
102 Search party
103 Playing marble
105 Middle
107 Carry
109 Become wider
111 Taking place
112 Bend
113 Singer __ John
115 Napped leather
116 Old Celtic priest
118 Insect stage
120 Workout locale
123 Food fish
125 Command
130 Serf
132 Not very warm
134 Lake
137 Gumbo ingredient
138 Overshadow
140 Exact
142 Black cuckoo
144 City on the Rio grand
146 Antiquity
148 Be on the go (with "about")
149 Vapors
150 War vessel (Hyph.)
151 Wash lightly
153 Walks
155 Instruct
156 Minute Maid Park player
158 Persona non __
159 The underworld
160 Flavoring plant
163 Lost
166 Mimicked
169 Digits in a U.S. phone number
171 Seaman
172 Mineral
174 Try for office
175 Depot (Abbr.)
176 Fairy
