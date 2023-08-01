Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HOMOGRAPHS
Put the same four-letter word in both blank spaces. (e.g., I was walking at a fair ____ when the jewelry ____ came loose. Answer: Clip.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. I do not think that it is ___ that he can go to the ____ and I can't.
Answer________
2. The ____ day was ruined when I received a ____ for speeding.
Answer________
3. You are not allowed to ____ your car anywhere inside the ____.
Answer________
4. A bit of a ____ took place when we were told to line up in a single ____.
Answer________
5. I smiled when I heard that the ____ player had caught a ____ when fishing.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. It was difficult to maintain the ___ while carrying the ____ weight.
Answer________
7. The children had a ____ throwing the ____ around in the park.
Answer________
8. The heavy weight fell about a ____ away from my left ____.
Answer________
9. I had to ____ the rope tightly because of the strong ____.
Answer________
10. I have no doubt in my ___ about his ability to ____ the children while we are away.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The children can ____ with the toys while we are rehearsing the ____.
Answer________
12. He ____ to his feet and placed a red ____ in her hair.
Answer________
13. I noticed a ____ in her eye when she saw the ___ in her new dress.
Answer________
14. I saw him ____ to me for help before he was carried away by the huge ___.
Answer________
15. He bet everything but the kitchen ___ that he could ____ the eight ball in the corner pocket.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Fair. 2. Fine. 3. Park. 4. Row. 5. Bass. 6. Lead. 7. Ball. 8. Foot. 9. Wind. 10. Mind. 11. Play. 12. Rose. 13. Tear. 14. Wave. 15. Sink.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
