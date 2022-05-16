Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PINEAPPLE
(e.g., Which U.S. state is known for its production of pineapples? Answer: Hawaii.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Hawaiian pizza, having pineapple as a topping, originated in this country.
Answer________
2. "Pineapple" is slang for this type of small bomb.
Answer________
3. The pineapple is indigenous to which continent?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The name of this cocktail literally means "strained pineapple."
Answer________
5. The Spanish called the fruit "pineapple" because its shape resembled ____.
Answer________
6. What four-letter brand name is most closely associated with pineapples?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This animated TV title character lives in a submerged pineapple.
Answer________
8. In the southern states, the pineapple is the symbol for _____.
Answer________
9. Which of the Hawaiian Islands is colloquially known as the "Pineapple Island"?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Canada. 2. Hand grenade. 3. South America. 4. Pina colada. 5. Pine cones. 6. Dole. 7. SpongeBob SquarePants. 8. Hospitality (warm welcomes). 9. Lanai.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
