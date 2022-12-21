Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ENDINGS
(e.g., This novel ends with, “God bless us, every one!” Answer: “A Christmas Carol.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In which sport does the “end” play at one end of the line of scrimmage?
2. What kind of short story has a moral lesson that arises at the end?
3. What ended on Sept. 2, 1945?
4. This speech ends, “Government of the people, by the people, for the people ...”
5. At the end of this film, we see a half-buried Statue of Liberty.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Which rock band had a song called “The End” with the lyrics, “This is the end, my only friend, the end”?
7. What ended at Appomattox Courthouse on April 9, 1865?
8. In his poem “Fire and Ice,” he wrote, “Some say the world will end in fire, Some say in ice.”
9. This song by Skeeter Davis begins, “Why does the sun go on shining?”
10. At the end of this film we hear, “I do wish we could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner.”
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Complete the title of the book by Graham Greene: “The End of the ...”
12. This T.S. Eliot poem contains the line, “This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper.”
13. What is the word for a phrase of farewell to end a letter?
14. In his 1951 farewell speech, he used the line, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”
15. His final words before being beheaded included, “I go from a corruptible to an incorruptible crown.”
ANSWERS: 1. Football. 2. Fable. 3. World War II. 4. The Gettysburg Address. 5. “Planet of the Apes.” 6. The Doors. 7. The U.S. Civil War. 8. Robert Frost. 9. “The End of the World.” 10. “The Silence of the Lambs.” 11. Affair. 12. “The Hollow Men.” 13. Valediction. 14. Gen. Douglas Macarthur. 15. King Charles I.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
