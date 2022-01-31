Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: DAMES
Identify the woman who is a British Dame. (e.g., Actress, author, columnist and one-time wife of Anthony Newley. Answer: Joan Collins.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Actress who co-starred with Richard Burton in the 1961 film "Cleopatra."
Answer________
2. She is best known for her roles in "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music."
Answer________
3. She starred in the TV series "Murder, She Wrote."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth in "Shakespeare in Love."
Answer________
5. She portrayed Violet Crawley in the TV drama "Downton Abbey."
Answer________
6. She portrayed Emma Peel in the TV series "The Avengers."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. She is the first person to achieve the Triple Crown of acting in both the U.S. and the U.K.
Answer________
8. Winner of the Best Actress Oscar for her role in "Howards End."
Answer________
9. Dame Lesley Lawson is the real name of this English model, actress and singer.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Elizabeth Taylor. 2. Julie Andrews. 3. Angela Lansbury. 4. Judi Dench. 5. Maggie Smith. 6. Diana Rigg. 7. Helen Mirren. 8. Emma Thompson. 9. Twiggy.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
