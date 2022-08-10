Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MUSIC
(e.g., The term “adagio” indicates that the music should be played ____. Answer: Slowly.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This is a machine that plays music when you put money in it.
Answer________
2. The musical “Evita” is set in this country.
Answer________
3. Two-word term for the leading female soloist in an opera company.
Answer________
4. Singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto is professionally known by this name.
Answer________
5. Five-letter word for the set of lines on which music is written.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. From what musical are the songs “Maria” and “I Feel Pretty”?
Answer________
7. Three-word term meaning to perform music on an instrument without written music.
Answer________
8. Most of this musical is set in the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin.
Answer________
9. Who played a Soviet circus musician in the film “Moscow on the Hudson”?
Answer________
10. The libretto refers to this part of an opera.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. This musical is set in 19th-century France during the 1832 June Rebellion.
Answer________
12. The musical “Anything Goes” is set on an ______.
Answer________
13. Who composed the ballet “Swan Lake”?
Answer________
14. This song serves as the main soundtrack to the film “Titanic.”
Answer________
15. The 1940 Best Original Song Oscar went to this song from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Jukebox. 2. Argentina. 3. Prima donna. 4. Tony Bennett. 5. Staff. 6. “West Side Story.” 7. Play by ear. 8. “Cabaret.” 9. Robin Williams. 10. The words. 11. “Les Miserables.” 12. Ocean liner (ship). 13. Tchaikovsky. 14. “My Heart Will Go On.” 15. “Over the Rainbow.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.