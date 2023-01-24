Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: STU

Each answer is a single word with the three letters "stu" in a row alphabetically. (e.g., To fall or almost fall. Answer: Stumble.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A student must do this to learn about a subject.

2. The attire worn by a superhero or a clown.

3. The remaining part of a cut tree.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Wetness caused by water.

5. To break up the tranquility of someone.

6. Refusing to change one's mind.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A position of a person's body.

8. The wide part of a river where it nears the sea.

9. A movement of a hand or head to express meaning.

ANSWERS: 1. Study. 2. Costume. 3. Stump. 4. Moisture. 5. Disturb. 6. Stubborn. 7. Posture. 8. Estuary. 9. Gesture.

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

