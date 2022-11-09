ACROSS

1 Slogan

6 Sauce of basil and pine nuts

11 Damp

16 Old-fashioned

21 Heart chambers

22 Invited

23 Make free, in a way

24 Moving about

25 Baby bird

26 “Common Sense” writer

27 Monster

28 __ Island

29 Farm denizen

30 Haggard

31 Unseen particle

32 “__ __ Hear a Waltz?”

34 Parks and __ dept.

35 The Beaver State

38 A spice

40 Constellation near Cygnus

41 Atlanta hrs.

42 Magnum __

44 Bit of smoke

45 Fish eggs

47 Electrical unit

49 Show pleasure

52 Box

54 Two-piece swimwear

56 Jewish month

60 Touch down

61 Friend

62 Takes first prize

63 Unfavorable

65 __ and abet

66 Balance

67 Yearn

68 Place for a patch

69 Simian creature

70 Dir. letters

71 Red jewel

72 Animal group

73 __ passim

74 Christens

76 Fabric’s feel

78 Amphora

79 __ Roman Empire

80 Eddy or Allman

81 Intelligence

82 Legal wrong

83 Estrangement

84 Inmates’ place, for short

85 Kind of surgeon

88 “Hold on!”

89 Liquid measure

90 Restraints

94 Jargon

95 On in years

96 Stripe

97 Make money

98 Ordinance

99 Break a fast

100 Certain

102 Auctioneer’s cry

103 __ Vista

104 Rest

105 Money for expenses

107 Woody stem

108 Domineering

109 Sage

110 Tex-Mex fare

111 Thing of mixed origins

113 Cook a certain way

114 Attack

115 Greek letter

117 Trouble

118 Length measure

119 Like a missing GI

121 Arab garment

124 A cardinal sin

126 Curb

128 Reduces by 50%

132 Guys

133 Tokyo, formerly

134 __ vital

135 Ralph __ Emerson

139 Winglike part

140 Patois

142 Black __ spider

144 Famous drive in Beverly Hills

145 Book of maps

147 River in France

148 Releases

149 Instruct

150 Substantives

151 Bovine creature

152 Turner’s machine

153 Stone and Watson

154 Disreputable

DOWN

1 Hyper-masculine

2 Different

3 Threefold

4 Spasm

5 Hard wood

6 Daddy

7 Birthright seller

8 Pelt

9 Settlement of a kind (2 wds.)

10 Poem

11 Civilian clothes

12 Fast-food item (2 wds.)

13 Particular

14 Transgression

15 Pendergrass or Roosevelt

16 Outcast

17 Powdery residue

18 Boutique

19 Factions

20 Build

30 Wildebeest

31 Electrical unit

33 Alloy of copper and zinc

36 Aurum

37 Unclose, poetically

39 Application

40 Flower necklace

43 Copyist

44 Dwindle

46 Approves

48 West or Whitman

49 Incline

50 Bangor’s state

51 Alphabetical list

53 Optimistic

54 Tie

55 Drew or Sinatra

57 Stage play

58 Colorado ski town

59 Ms. Witherspoon

61 Woo

62 Had on

64 Deadly feud

66 Covered with whitish dust, as a plant

67 For fear that

68 Scot’s garment

72 Stag

73 Squishy

75 Family member

77 Small branch

78 Empty space

79 Back

82 Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s __”

83 Peel

84 Change purse item

85 Sanctified (Var.)

86 Lariat

87 Caper

88 Long-winded

89 Grow wan

90 Party

91 Immigrants’ island

92 Hoist

93 Like sugar

96 Investment vehicle

97 Disarrange

101 Release

102 Material for tents

103 Gravy container

106 “The Gold-Bug” author

107 Dernier __

108 Avid reader

109 Healthy

112 Red-brown horse

113 Legendary bird

114 Snake

116 Go unsteadily

118 Swamp

120 “__ cares?”

121 Gather together

122 Flat cap

123 Actress __ Dickinson

125 Speech sound

127 Hole for an anchor’s rope

129 Esteem

130 Antelope

131 Pert

134 Use a blue pencil

136 Genesis name

137 Princess __ of “Star Wars”

138 Puts on

141 United

143 “__ __ Yankee Doodle ...”

144 Abbr. on maps

145 Reply (Abbr.)

146 Shoe part

