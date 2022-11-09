ACROSS
1 Slogan
6 Sauce of basil and pine nuts
11 Damp
16 Old-fashioned
21 Heart chambers
22 Invited
23 Make free, in a way
24 Moving about
25 Baby bird
26 “Common Sense” writer
27 Monster
28 __ Island
29 Farm denizen
30 Haggard
31 Unseen particle
32 “__ __ Hear a Waltz?”
34 Parks and __ dept.
35 The Beaver State
38 A spice
40 Constellation near Cygnus
41 Atlanta hrs.
42 Magnum __
44 Bit of smoke
45 Fish eggs
47 Electrical unit
49 Show pleasure
52 Box
54 Two-piece swimwear
56 Jewish month
60 Touch down
61 Friend
62 Takes first prize
63 Unfavorable
65 __ and abet
66 Balance
67 Yearn
68 Place for a patch
69 Simian creature
70 Dir. letters
71 Red jewel
72 Animal group
73 __ passim
74 Christens
76 Fabric’s feel
78 Amphora
79 __ Roman Empire
80 Eddy or Allman
81 Intelligence
82 Legal wrong
83 Estrangement
84 Inmates’ place, for short
85 Kind of surgeon
88 “Hold on!”
89 Liquid measure
90 Restraints
94 Jargon
95 On in years
96 Stripe
97 Make money
98 Ordinance
99 Break a fast
100 Certain
102 Auctioneer’s cry
103 __ Vista
104 Rest
105 Money for expenses
107 Woody stem
108 Domineering
109 Sage
110 Tex-Mex fare
111 Thing of mixed origins
113 Cook a certain way
114 Attack
115 Greek letter
117 Trouble
118 Length measure
119 Like a missing GI
121 Arab garment
124 A cardinal sin
126 Curb
128 Reduces by 50%
132 Guys
133 Tokyo, formerly
134 __ vital
135 Ralph __ Emerson
139 Winglike part
140 Patois
142 Black __ spider
144 Famous drive in Beverly Hills
145 Book of maps
147 River in France
148 Releases
149 Instruct
150 Substantives
151 Bovine creature
152 Turner’s machine
153 Stone and Watson
154 Disreputable
DOWN
1 Hyper-masculine
2 Different
3 Threefold
4 Spasm
5 Hard wood
6 Daddy
7 Birthright seller
8 Pelt
9 Settlement of a kind (2 wds.)
10 Poem
11 Civilian clothes
12 Fast-food item (2 wds.)
13 Particular
14 Transgression
15 Pendergrass or Roosevelt
16 Outcast
17 Powdery residue
18 Boutique
19 Factions
20 Build
30 Wildebeest
31 Electrical unit
33 Alloy of copper and zinc
36 Aurum
37 Unclose, poetically
39 Application
40 Flower necklace
43 Copyist
44 Dwindle
46 Approves
48 West or Whitman
49 Incline
50 Bangor’s state
51 Alphabetical list
53 Optimistic
54 Tie
55 Drew or Sinatra
57 Stage play
58 Colorado ski town
59 Ms. Witherspoon
61 Woo
62 Had on
64 Deadly feud
66 Covered with whitish dust, as a plant
67 For fear that
68 Scot’s garment
72 Stag
73 Squishy
75 Family member
77 Small branch
78 Empty space
79 Back
82 Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s __”
83 Peel
84 Change purse item
85 Sanctified (Var.)
86 Lariat
87 Caper
88 Long-winded
89 Grow wan
90 Party
91 Immigrants’ island
92 Hoist
93 Like sugar
96 Investment vehicle
97 Disarrange
101 Release
102 Material for tents
103 Gravy container
106 “The Gold-Bug” author
107 Dernier __
108 Avid reader
109 Healthy
112 Red-brown horse
113 Legendary bird
114 Snake
116 Go unsteadily
118 Swamp
120 “__ cares?”
121 Gather together
122 Flat cap
123 Actress __ Dickinson
125 Speech sound
127 Hole for an anchor’s rope
129 Esteem
130 Antelope
131 Pert
134 Use a blue pencil
136 Genesis name
137 Princess __ of “Star Wars”
138 Puts on
141 United
143 “__ __ Yankee Doodle ...”
144 Abbr. on maps
145 Reply (Abbr.)
146 Shoe part
