Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: KITCHEN ITEMS
Complete the sentence with a word for an item commonly found in a kitchen. (e.g., The Rose ___ game is played on Jan. 1. Answer: Bowl.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The boat sprang a leak and began to _____.
Answer________
2. Turn left when you reach a ____ in the road.
Answer________
3. Bill “Bojangles” Robinson was an outstanding ____ dancer.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The artist is an excellent _____ of lifelike figures.
Answer________
5. The police will ____ him for hours about the crime.
Answer________
6. The president has assembled a spectacular ______.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The airport ____ has five parking bays and a helipad.
Answer________
8. Song title: “How’d You Like to ____ With Me?”
Answer________
9. He’s nice enough, but he is a bit of a _____ around women.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sink. 2. Fork. 3. Tap. 4. Drawer. 5. Grill. 6. Cabinet. 7. Apron. 8. Spoon. 9. Masher.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
