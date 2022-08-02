Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE
(e.g., This capital city was once known as “Bytown.” Answer: Ottawa, Canada.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The largest lake in the Western Hemisphere.
Answer________
2. Mount St. Helens erupted in this state in 1980.
Answer________
3. It has often been called the highest navigable lake in the world.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Angel Falls in this country is the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall.
Answer________
5. This Canadian territory borders the state of Alaska to the west.
Answer________
6. This city is the most populous city in South America.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This city was the capital of the Inca Empire when the Spanish conquered it.
Answer________
8. The name of this southern tip of South America translates to “Land of Fire.”
Answer________
9. This is the longest continental mountain range in the world.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lake Superior. 2. Washington. 3. Lake Titicaca. 4. Venezuela. 5. The Yukon. 6. Sao Paulo. 7. Cusco. 8. Tierra del Fuego. 9. Andes.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
