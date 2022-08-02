Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE

(e.g., This capital city was once known as “Bytown.” Answer: Ottawa, Canada.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The largest lake in the Western Hemisphere.

Answer________

2. Mount St. Helens erupted in this state in 1980.

Answer________

3. It has often been called the highest navigable lake in the world.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Angel Falls in this country is the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall.

Answer________

5. This Canadian territory borders the state of Alaska to the west.

Answer________

6. This city is the most populous city in South America.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This city was the capital of the Inca Empire when the Spanish conquered it.

Answer________

8. The name of this southern tip of South America translates to “Land of Fire.”

Answer________

9. This is the longest continental mountain range in the world.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Lake Superior. 2. Washington. 3. Lake Titicaca. 4. Venezuela. 5. The Yukon. 6. Sao Paulo. 7. Cusco. 8. Tierra del Fuego. 9. Andes.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you