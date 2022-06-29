Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BARS
(e.g., This has magnetic poles at each end. Answer: Bar magnet.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This is a structure on which children can play, as in a playground.
Answer________
2. An iron lever with one end forged into a wedge.
Answer________
3. What religion has a ceremony called a bar mitzvah?
Answer________
4. In what kind of room might you see uneven bars or parallel bars?
Answer________
5. What professional might be called to the bar?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. In supermarkets, these are scanned to indicate the price.
Answer________
7. A line on a weather map that connects places with the same atmospheric pressure.
Answer________
8. A type of moustache.
Answer________
9. A summer resort town of southeast Maine.
Answer________
10. This two-word “bar” expression means “with no exceptions.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Relating to the lower part of the back.
Answer________
12. This three-word expression means to lock someone up in a jail.
Answer________
13. This three-word name was used for the first flag of the Confederate States of America.
Answer________
14. This is a mark indicating being born to parents who are not married to each other.
Answer________
15. A private conference between a judge and the attorneys of a case being tried.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Monkey bars. 2. Crowbar. 3. Judaism. 4. Gymnasium. 5. Lawyer. 6. Bar codes. 7. Isobar. 8. Handle-bar moustache. 9. Bar Harbor. 10. Bar none. 11. Lumbar. 12. Put behind bars. 13. Stars and Bars. 14. Bar sinister. 15. Sidebar.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
