Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE NEW TESTAMENT
(e.g., What other division makes up the Bible? Answer: The Old Testament.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The town regarded as the birthplace of Jesus.
Answer________
2. The city where Jesus preached and died.
Answer________
3. Name the four authors of the Gospels.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Jesus underwent the “agony” in this garden.
Answer________
5. By what other name is Calvary known?
Answer________
6. Paul (Saul) underwent a conversion on the road to this ancient city.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who were the first two apostles to follow Jesus?
Answer________
8. This preacher anticipated a messianic figure greater than himself.
Answer________
9. He presided over the trial of Jesus.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Bethlehem. 2. Jerusalem. 3. Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. 4. Gethsemane. 5. Golgotha. 6. Damascus. 7. Peter and Andrew. 8. John the Baptist. 9. Pontius Pilate.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
