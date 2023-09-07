Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THE NEW TESTAMENT

(e.g., What other division makes up the Bible? Answer: The Old Testament.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The town regarded as the birthplace of Jesus.

2. The city where Jesus preached and died.

3. Name the four authors of the Gospels.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Jesus underwent the “agony” in this garden.

5. By what other name is Calvary known?

6. Paul (Saul) underwent a conversion on the road to this ancient city.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Who were the first two apostles to follow Jesus?

8. This preacher anticipated a messianic figure greater than himself.

9. He presided over the trial of Jesus.

ANSWERS: 1. Bethlehem. 2. Jerusalem. 3. Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. 4. Gethsemane. 5. Golgotha. 6. Damascus. 7. Peter and Andrew. 8. John the Baptist. 9. Pontius Pilate.

