Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WORLD GEOGRAPHY
(e.g., Addis Ababa is the capital of which country? Answer: Ethiopia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which mountain range runs over 5,000 miles in South America?
Answer________
2. In which province of Canada is the Calgary Stampede held?
Answer________
3. This Mediterranean island is shared by Greeks and Turks.
Answer________
4. Pyongyang is this country's capital city.
Answer________
5. For what did the abbreviation U.S.S.R. stand?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Which two countries share the island of Hispaniola?
Answer________
7. The four-letter name of this island is also the name of a programming language.
Answer________
8. This island in the Indian Ocean is the second-largest island country.
Answer________
9. These mountains form part of the traditional boundary between Europe and Asia.
Answer________
10. Which four countries make up the United Kingdom?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What feature does the Amazon River lack that is common to most other rivers?
Answer________
12. Bali is a province of which country?
Answer________
13. "From here to Timbuktu" is an expression. In which country is Timbuktu?
Answer________
14. Both Paul Gauguin and Robert Louis Stevenson once lived on this island.
Answer________
15. This mountain range straddles the border of France and Spain.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Andes. 2. Alberta. 3. Cyprus. 4. North Korea. 5. Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. 6. The Dominican Republic and Haiti. 7. Java. 8. Madagascar. 9. Urals. 10. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. 11. No bridges. 12. Indonesia. 13. Mali. 14. Tahiti. 15. Pyrenees.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
