Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GOD AND THE DEVIL
Identify the person who played God (or god-like character) or the devil (or devil-like character) in the film. The person's initials are provided as a clue. (e.g., He played the devil in the 1967 comedy film "Bedazzled." P.C. Answer: Peter Cook.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He played God in the 1977 film "Oh, God!" G.B.
Answer________
2. He played the devil (Daryl Van Horne) in the 1987 film "The Witches of Eastwick." J.N.
Answer________
3. He played Louis Cyphre (a homophone for "Lucifer") in the 1987 film "Angel Heart." R.D.N.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He played John Milton (Satan) in the 1997 film "The Devil's Advocate." A.P.
Answer________
5. He played God in the 2003 comedy film "Bruce Almighty." M.F.
Answer________
6. She played the devil in the 2007 film "Shortcut to Happiness." J.L.H.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. He played God (Supreme Being) in the 1981 film "Time Bandits." R.R.
Answer________
8. He played the Lord of Darkness in the 1985 film "Legend." T.C.
Answer________
9. She played God in the 2011 film "A Little Bit of Heaven." W.G.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. George Burns. 2. Jack Nicholson. 3. Robert De Niro. 4. Al Pacino. 5. Morgan Freeman. 6. Jennifer Love Hewitt. 7. Ralph Richardson. 8. Tim Curry. 9. Whoopi Goldberg.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
