ACROSS

1 Coffee-and-chocolate drink

6 Carpet style

10 Jewels

14 Kind of campus house, for short

18 __ borealis

20 Caterwaul

21 Estrada or Satie

22 Ghastly

24 Pilfered

25 Sailors' saint

26 Dog in "Peter Pan"

27 Yolk hue

29 Mail

30 Kitchen VIP

32 Small

34 Type style (Abbr.)

36 __ von Bismarck

37 Before

38 Come __ may

39 Phobias

41 Sword

43 Witness

44 Linear measure

45 Causing shock

47 Lawman Wyatt __

49 Wanness

52 Had on

53 Farm structure

55 Hackney coach

59 Distant, emotionally

60 Japanese emperor

62 The Beehive State

64 Bobbin

65 Libertine

66 Caught with a lasso

67 Rendezvoused

69 Clear

71 Both (Prefix)

72 Spread to dry

73 Fruity drink

74 Levy

75 Sing a certain way

77 Glove size (Abbr.)

78 Contour

80 Thirsty

82 Very serious

84 Tire in a trunk

85 Old pronoun

87 Simple

88 Enamel

89 Ancient Greek spirit

90 Restitution

92 Washed out

93 Wing

94 Crowbar

96 __ Enterprise

97 Immigrants' island

99 Play part

102 Victory goddess

104 Dike

105 Retired jetliner

106 Direct

107 "__ Ben Adhem"

108 Foeman

110 Kind of hall

112 Engraved

114 Throb

115 Sunday talk

117 Quantity of paper

119 "Exodus" author

120 Doctrines

121 Exchange premium

123 Extreme

125 Unruly child

126 Rend

129 Taj Mahal location

131 Bar legally

132 City dirt

133 Had some food

136 Dry

138 Lend a hand

140 Seaman

141 On the summit of

142 "__ Free"

143 Old court dance

145 Big book

147 Villain in Shakespeare

149 Turkish inn

151 Tough alloy

152 The States (Abbr.)

153 Greek conflict

154 Reagan's predecessor

155 Associate

156 Depend

157 Theater section

158 "__ porridge hot ..."

DOWN

1 En __

2 External

3 Hag

4 Hang on to

5 Have being

6 Sugary

7 Game period

8 Point a weapon

9 Cast an angry glance

10 Non-trademarked drug

11 Time

12 Small thing

13 Shoe with wheels

14 Blank page in a book

15 Regret

16 Singer __ Guthrie

17 Leans

19 Fix firmly

23 Be too fond

28 Misery

31 Bowler

33 Mug handle

35 Simian creature

38 Warp and __

39 Electrical unit

40 Proboscis

42 Discord personified

44 Ice mass at sea

45 Playing card

46 Acquired

48 Daddy

49 Go separate ways

50 Succulent plant

51 Audio system part

52 Erase

54 Lampoon

56 Deserving praise

57 Reed or Redford

58 Drop a syllable

60 Fashion

61 __ Khayyam

63 Concealed

66 Became more mellow

68 More than required

70 Hopelessness

73 Holiday song

74 Zodiac sign

75 "To be sure!"

76 Directs

79 Showy actor

80 Seed vessel

81 Owns

83 Eau-de- __

84 Containing salt

85 Shake

86 That girl

89 Scandinavians

91 Punta del __

92 Ran away from

95 Cistern

97 Set of principles

98 Dregs

100 Expense

101 Calendar abbr.

103 Stone or Watson

105 Entrap

106 Money substitute

107 Family member

109 Exercise discipline

111 Marry

113 Instructive book

114 __ moss

116 Every evening

118 Control

120 __ of Capricorn

122 Mineral

124 Depot (Abbr.)

125 Disapproving cry

126 Farm animal

127 Eye part

128 Ship of 1492

130 Communion table

132 Pebble

133 Big blood vessel

134 Kilmer poem

135 __ nous

137 Affaire d'honneur

139 Fleshy fruit

141 Eager

142 Naked

144 Long fish

146 Brooks or Gibson

148 In the past

150 Chart

