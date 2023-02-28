ACROSS
1 Coffee-and-chocolate drink
6 Carpet style
10 Jewels
14 Kind of campus house, for short
18 __ borealis
20 Caterwaul
21 Estrada or Satie
22 Ghastly
24 Pilfered
25 Sailors' saint
26 Dog in "Peter Pan"
27 Yolk hue
29 Mail
30 Kitchen VIP
32 Small
34 Type style (Abbr.)
36 __ von Bismarck
37 Before
38 Come __ may
39 Phobias
41 Sword
43 Witness
44 Linear measure
45 Causing shock
47 Lawman Wyatt __
49 Wanness
52 Had on
53 Farm structure
55 Hackney coach
59 Distant, emotionally
60 Japanese emperor
62 The Beehive State
64 Bobbin
65 Libertine
66 Caught with a lasso
67 Rendezvoused
69 Clear
71 Both (Prefix)
72 Spread to dry
73 Fruity drink
74 Levy
75 Sing a certain way
77 Glove size (Abbr.)
78 Contour
80 Thirsty
82 Very serious
84 Tire in a trunk
85 Old pronoun
87 Simple
88 Enamel
89 Ancient Greek spirit
90 Restitution
92 Washed out
93 Wing
94 Crowbar
96 __ Enterprise
97 Immigrants' island
99 Play part
102 Victory goddess
104 Dike
105 Retired jetliner
106 Direct
107 "__ Ben Adhem"
108 Foeman
110 Kind of hall
112 Engraved
114 Throb
115 Sunday talk
117 Quantity of paper
119 "Exodus" author
120 Doctrines
121 Exchange premium
123 Extreme
125 Unruly child
126 Rend
129 Taj Mahal location
131 Bar legally
132 City dirt
133 Had some food
136 Dry
138 Lend a hand
140 Seaman
141 On the summit of
142 "__ Free"
143 Old court dance
145 Big book
147 Villain in Shakespeare
149 Turkish inn
151 Tough alloy
152 The States (Abbr.)
153 Greek conflict
154 Reagan's predecessor
155 Associate
156 Depend
157 Theater section
158 "__ porridge hot ..."
DOWN
1 En __
2 External
3 Hag
4 Hang on to
5 Have being
6 Sugary
7 Game period
8 Point a weapon
9 Cast an angry glance
10 Non-trademarked drug
11 Time
12 Small thing
13 Shoe with wheels
14 Blank page in a book
15 Regret
16 Singer __ Guthrie
17 Leans
19 Fix firmly
23 Be too fond
28 Misery
31 Bowler
33 Mug handle
35 Simian creature
38 Warp and __
39 Electrical unit
40 Proboscis
42 Discord personified
44 Ice mass at sea
45 Playing card
46 Acquired
48 Daddy
49 Go separate ways
50 Succulent plant
51 Audio system part
52 Erase
54 Lampoon
56 Deserving praise
57 Reed or Redford
58 Drop a syllable
60 Fashion
61 __ Khayyam
63 Concealed
66 Became more mellow
68 More than required
70 Hopelessness
73 Holiday song
74 Zodiac sign
75 "To be sure!"
76 Directs
79 Showy actor
80 Seed vessel
81 Owns
83 Eau-de- __
84 Containing salt
85 Shake
86 That girl
89 Scandinavians
91 Punta del __
92 Ran away from
95 Cistern
97 Set of principles
98 Dregs
100 Expense
101 Calendar abbr.
103 Stone or Watson
105 Entrap
106 Money substitute
107 Family member
109 Exercise discipline
111 Marry
113 Instructive book
114 __ moss
116 Every evening
118 Control
120 __ of Capricorn
122 Mineral
124 Depot (Abbr.)
125 Disapproving cry
126 Farm animal
127 Eye part
128 Ship of 1492
130 Communion table
132 Pebble
133 Big blood vessel
134 Kilmer poem
135 __ nous
137 Affaire d'honneur
139 Fleshy fruit
141 Eager
142 Naked
144 Long fish
146 Brooks or Gibson
148 In the past
150 Chart
