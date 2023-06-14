Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ONE-WORD FILM TITLES

Each answer is a one-word film title. (e.g., A man develops a relationship with an artificially intelligent virtual assistant. Answer: "Her.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A 2017 film about a massive evacuation during World War II.

Answer________

2. This film deals with the rescue of U.S. diplomats from Tehran, Iran.

Answer________

3. Set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The subtitle of this 2014 film is "The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance."

Answer________

5. This film follows a newspaper unit investigating child sex abuse in the Boston area.

Answer________

6. This science-fiction thriller starred Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What film won the Best Picture Oscar in 2022?

Answer________

8. This 2020 film is about a widow who travels around the U.S. in her van.

Answer________

9. This 2019 film was the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "Dunkirk." 2. "Argo." 3. "Avatar." 4. "Birdman." 5. "Spotlight." 6. "Gravity." 7. "CODA." 8. "Nomadland." 9. "Parasite."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

