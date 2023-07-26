ACROSS

1 Lower drastically

6 Part of USNA (abbr.)

10 Goat hair headgear

14 Epsom __

19 __ diem

20 Blanched

22 Breakfast item

24 Obvious

25 Daisylike flower

26 Too familiar

27 Ill-fated Texas mission

28 Transition

29 Means of control

30 Delivered

32 Follower of Zeno

34 Sushi ingredient

35 Prinze or Mercury

39 Bomb constituent

41 Consigned

43 Begat

45 Land-rich Scotsman

47 Left-bank view

48 Klutz

51 Concern of ethicists

53 Settled

55 Game official, briefly

56 Tantrum

59 First Arabic letter

61 Actress Dobrev

62 Adventure

64 Franklin __ Roosevelt

66 Energy type

68 Small case

70 No man, proverbially

72 French writer

73 Degree requirement

75 Heron

77 Aspersion

79 Monocle

80 Command for a guard dog

82 Charters

84 Cockpit reading

86 Timbre

88 Femme fatale

90 Sled

91 Crystal clear

95 Caravan creature

97 Noxious cloud

101 Director Kazan

102 Zenith’s opposite

104 Fearful

106 Dismal

108 News bulletin

110 Fulfill a pledge

112 Finished

114 Binge

115 Area

117 Honor with a party

118 Footnote abbr.

120 Louise or Turner

121 Observe

122 Lots of dough

124 Transgressions

126 Menlo Park’s wizard

128 Corn unit

129 Corpsman

131 “Sesame Street” character

133 Vocalist

135 Collectible items

139 Roof part

141 Change the décor

145 Poems

146 Family member (hyph.)

148 Like a he-man

150 Canned drink

151 Salon service

153 Comedian DeGeneres

155 Post

157 Sega’s hedgehog

158 Divided peninsula

159 Bird

160 __ Haute

161 Sharp

162 Silvery fish

163 Jockeyed

164 Campus VIP

165 Lionized

DOWN

1 Neckwear

2 Printer type

3 Shaw the bandleader

4 Pays out

5 That woman

6 Fitting

7 Jokester

8 Alf or Mork

9 Particulars

10 Org. for lawyers

11 Ladies

12 Banded quartz

13 Troublesome cars

14 “Mayday!”

15 Disinclined

16 The real thing

17 Cease-fire

18 Equine

21 Letter after gamma

23 Mill around

31 Falter

33 Exclaimed

36 Not bright

37 Take care of wrinkles

38 Uncanny

40 School event

42 Like the ravenous

44 Great poet

46 Watch faces

48 Kiln

49 Word when coming or going

50 Simple lace

52 Comic’s reward

54 Tearjerker

56 Widely known

57 Silly

58 Discard

60 Minutes ahead

63 Bell sound

65 “To Sir With Love” singer

67 Lariat

69 Rainbow goddess

70 Restate

71 Point on a graph

74 Reject

76 Cartman or Clapton

78 Pigheaded

81 Work dough

83 Tractor-trailer

85 Rends

87 __ __ the line

89 Verne’s captain

91 Place for bowlers

92 Snippet

93 Separate

94 Antler prongs

96 In a rage

98 Clan

99 Lisa __ Presley

100 Hippodrome

101 Move with great care

103 Proportion

105 Ledger entry

107 Time period

109 Skyscraper

111 Like a worrywart

113 Stair part

116 Wheel spokes

119 Completed

123 Kind of theater

125 Con job

126 Put up

127 __ de plume

129 Seafood item

130 Place for wines or veggies

132 Nautical term

134 Art style

135 Kitchen items

136 Manner of speaking

137 Category

138 Sudden burst

140 Allotment

142 Breakfast pastry (var.)

143 Upper crust

144 Spiked

147 Do a garden job

149 Gumbo

152 “Dig in!”

154 Compass pt.

156 Poet’s time of day

157 __ Clemente

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you