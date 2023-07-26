ACROSS
1 Lower drastically
6 Part of USNA (abbr.)
10 Goat hair headgear
14 Epsom __
19 __ diem
20 Blanched
22 Breakfast item
24 Obvious
25 Daisylike flower
26 Too familiar
27 Ill-fated Texas mission
28 Transition
29 Means of control
30 Delivered
32 Follower of Zeno
34 Sushi ingredient
35 Prinze or Mercury
39 Bomb constituent
41 Consigned
43 Begat
45 Land-rich Scotsman
47 Left-bank view
48 Klutz
51 Concern of ethicists
53 Settled
55 Game official, briefly
56 Tantrum
59 First Arabic letter
61 Actress Dobrev
62 Adventure
64 Franklin __ Roosevelt
66 Energy type
68 Small case
70 No man, proverbially
72 French writer
73 Degree requirement
75 Heron
77 Aspersion
79 Monocle
80 Command for a guard dog
82 Charters
84 Cockpit reading
86 Timbre
88 Femme fatale
90 Sled
91 Crystal clear
95 Caravan creature
97 Noxious cloud
101 Director Kazan
102 Zenith’s opposite
104 Fearful
106 Dismal
108 News bulletin
110 Fulfill a pledge
112 Finished
114 Binge
115 Area
117 Honor with a party
118 Footnote abbr.
120 Louise or Turner
121 Observe
122 Lots of dough
124 Transgressions
126 Menlo Park’s wizard
128 Corn unit
129 Corpsman
131 “Sesame Street” character
133 Vocalist
135 Collectible items
139 Roof part
141 Change the décor
145 Poems
146 Family member (hyph.)
148 Like a he-man
150 Canned drink
151 Salon service
153 Comedian DeGeneres
155 Post
157 Sega’s hedgehog
158 Divided peninsula
159 Bird
160 __ Haute
161 Sharp
162 Silvery fish
163 Jockeyed
164 Campus VIP
165 Lionized
DOWN
1 Neckwear
2 Printer type
3 Shaw the bandleader
4 Pays out
5 That woman
6 Fitting
7 Jokester
8 Alf or Mork
9 Particulars
10 Org. for lawyers
11 Ladies
12 Banded quartz
13 Troublesome cars
14 “Mayday!”
15 Disinclined
16 The real thing
17 Cease-fire
18 Equine
21 Letter after gamma
23 Mill around
31 Falter
33 Exclaimed
36 Not bright
37 Take care of wrinkles
38 Uncanny
40 School event
42 Like the ravenous
44 Great poet
46 Watch faces
48 Kiln
49 Word when coming or going
50 Simple lace
52 Comic’s reward
54 Tearjerker
56 Widely known
57 Silly
58 Discard
60 Minutes ahead
63 Bell sound
65 “To Sir With Love” singer
67 Lariat
69 Rainbow goddess
70 Restate
71 Point on a graph
74 Reject
76 Cartman or Clapton
78 Pigheaded
81 Work dough
83 Tractor-trailer
85 Rends
87 __ __ the line
89 Verne’s captain
91 Place for bowlers
92 Snippet
93 Separate
94 Antler prongs
96 In a rage
98 Clan
99 Lisa __ Presley
100 Hippodrome
101 Move with great care
103 Proportion
105 Ledger entry
107 Time period
109 Skyscraper
111 Like a worrywart
113 Stair part
116 Wheel spokes
119 Completed
123 Kind of theater
125 Con job
126 Put up
127 __ de plume
129 Seafood item
130 Place for wines or veggies
132 Nautical term
134 Art style
135 Kitchen items
136 Manner of speaking
137 Category
138 Sudden burst
140 Allotment
142 Breakfast pastry (var.)
143 Upper crust
144 Spiked
147 Do a garden job
149 Gumbo
152 “Dig in!”
154 Compass pt.
156 Poet’s time of day
157 __ Clemente
