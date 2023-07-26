Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: LAWS

(e.g., Temporary rule imposed on a civilian population especially in a time of war. Answer: Martial law.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Murphy’s Law: Anything that can go ____ will go ____.

2. The mother of your husband or wife.

3. “The Law of the ___” is idiomatic for the survival of the fittest.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What scientist is noted for his three laws of motion?

5. _____ law protects the work of writers and musicians.

6. Law that is derived from custom and judicial precedent rather than statutes.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Say’s Law states that ____ creates its own demand.

8. What law states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a closed system?

9. Whose law states that work expands to fill the time available for its completion?

ANSWERS: 1. Wrong. 2. Mother-in-law. 3. Jungle. 4. Isaac Newton. 5. Copyright. 6. Common law. 7. Supply. 8. Law of Conservation of Mass. 9. Parkinson’s Law.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

