Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: GEOGRAPHY SUPERLATIVES

(e.g., What is the world’s largest continent? Answer: Asia.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What is the largest ocean?

Answer________

2. What is the longest river?

Answer________

3. What is the highest mountain?

Answer________

4. What is the lowest point on any continent?

Answer________

5. On which continent is the longest mountain range?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Which continent contains the most countries?

Answer________

7. What is the highest waterfall?

Answer________

8. What is the largest island?

Answer________

9. What is the largest country?

Answer________

10. What is the country with the largest population?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. What is the deepest lake?

Answer________

12. What is the highest capital city in the world.

Answer________

13. What is the most densely populated country?

Answer________

14. What is the largest lake (surface area)?

Answer________

15. What is the world’s smallest country?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Pacific Ocean. 2. The Nile. 3. Mount Everest. 4. The Dead Sea. 5. South America. 6. Africa. 7. Angel Falls (Venezuela). 8. Greenland (Australia is not considered an island). 9. Russia. 10. China. 11. Lake Baikal (Siberia/Russia). 12. La Paz (Bolivia). 13. Monaco. 14. Caspian Sea. 15. Vatican City.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you