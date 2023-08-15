Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GEOGRAPHY SUPERLATIVES
(e.g., What is the world’s largest continent? Answer: Asia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the largest ocean?
Answer________
2. What is the longest river?
Answer________
3. What is the highest mountain?
Answer________
4. What is the lowest point on any continent?
Answer________
5. On which continent is the longest mountain range?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Which continent contains the most countries?
Answer________
7. What is the highest waterfall?
Answer________
8. What is the largest island?
Answer________
9. What is the largest country?
Answer________
10. What is the country with the largest population?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What is the deepest lake?
Answer________
12. What is the highest capital city in the world.
Answer________
13. What is the most densely populated country?
Answer________
14. What is the largest lake (surface area)?
Answer________
15. What is the world’s smallest country?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pacific Ocean. 2. The Nile. 3. Mount Everest. 4. The Dead Sea. 5. South America. 6. Africa. 7. Angel Falls (Venezuela). 8. Greenland (Australia is not considered an island). 9. Russia. 10. China. 11. Lake Baikal (Siberia/Russia). 12. La Paz (Bolivia). 13. Monaco. 14. Caspian Sea. 15. Vatican City.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
