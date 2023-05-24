Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MOVIE QUOTES
Name the film identified with the quotation. (e.g., “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” Answer: “Gone With the Wind.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Answer________
2. “Here’s looking at you, kid.”
Answer________
3. “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “I’ll have what she’s having.”
Answer________
5. “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.”
Answer________
6. “You don’t understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.”
Answer________
8. “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
Answer________
9. “They call me Mister Tibbs.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “The Wizard of Oz.” 2. “Casablanca.” 3. “The Godfather.” 4. “When Harry Met Sally.” 5. “The Silence of the Lambs.” 6. “On the Waterfront.” 7. “Sunset Boulevard.” 8. “Cool Hand Luke.” 9. “In the Heat of the Night.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
