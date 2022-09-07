Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TOWERS
(e.g., In which city is the CN Tower? Answer: Toronto, Canada.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This tower leans.
Answer________
2. This biblical tower was intended to reach up to heaven.
Answer________
3. This famous tower is locally nicknamed “La Dame de Fer” (Iron Lady).
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The Beefeaters are ceremonial guardians of this tower.
Answer________
5. The Willis Tower in Chicago was formerly known as the ____ Tower.
Answer________
6. John Cleese wrote and starred in this TV sitcom.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is the name of the title character in the fairy tale “The Maiden in the Tower”?
Answer________
8. Title of the second volume of “The Lord of the Rings.”
Answer________
9. This type of tower is a raised, enclosed observation post in a submarine.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Leaning Tower of Pisa. 2. Tower of Babel. 3. Eiffel Tower. 4. Tower of London. 5. Sears Tower. 6. “Fawlty Towers.” 7. Rapunzel. 8. “The Two Towers.” 9. Conning tower.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
