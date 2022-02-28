Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: “NIGHT” SONG TITLES

Use one word to complete the song title that contains the word “night.” An artist is provided. (e.g., “O ____ Night” by Mariah Carey. Answer: Holy.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “The Night the Lights Went Out in ____” by Reba McEntire

Answer________

2. “A Hard ____ Night” by The Beatles

Answer________

3. “Night and ____” by Fred Astaire

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “Night ____” by Bee Gees

Answer________

5. “Night ____” by James Brown

Answer________

6. “Night ____” by Led Zeppelin

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “____ of the Night” by Whitney Houston

Answer________

8. “I Could Have ___ All Night” by Julie Andrews

Answer________

9. “I ___ All Night” by Cyndi Lauper

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Georgia. 2. Day’s. 3. Day. 4. Fever. 5. Train. 6. Flight. 7. Queen. 8. Danced 9. Drove.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

