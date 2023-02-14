Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GAME SHOW PHRASES
Name the TV show where the phrase was commonly heard. (e.g., "No deal." Answer: "Deal or No Deal.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1 "I'll take Literary Characters for $1,000."
Answer________
2. "Come on down!"
Answer________
3. "I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "Survey says ..."
Answer________
5. "The tribe has spoken."
Answer________
6. "Is that your final answer?"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Will the real (person's name/occupation) please stand up?"
Answer________
8. "Big bucks."
Answer________
9. In France you heard, "Vous etes le maillon faible, au revoir!"
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Jeopardy!" 2. "The Price Is Right." 3. "Wheel of Fortune." 4. "Family Feud." 5. "Survivor." 6. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" 7. "To Tell the Truth." 8. "Press Your Luck." 9. "The Weakest Link."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
