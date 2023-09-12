Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: three-LETTER WORDS ENDING IN "OO."
(e.g., In Australia, a shortening of "kangaroo." Answer: Roo.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Also.
Answer________
2. A shout of disapproval.
Answer________
3. Sound made by a cow.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A place where animals are housed.
Answer________
5. The sound made by a pigeon.
Answer________
6. Make amorous advances toward.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Used to express great dislike at a bad smell.
Answer________
8. A toilet in England.
Answer________
9. Any thick, messy substance.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Too. 2. Boo. 3. Moo. 4. Zoo. 5. Coo. 6. Woo. 7. Poo. 8. Loo. 9. Goo.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
