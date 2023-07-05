Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALL KINDS OF “SHIPS”

Each answer is a word that ends in “ship.” Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., The Hindenburg was a famous one. Answer: Airship.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The city experienced a period of financial _____ during the epidemic.

Answer________

2. The brilliant student got a _____ to Yale University.

Answer________

3. The process of removing parts of books, movies, letters, etc. that are considered inappropriate.

Answer________

4. The Germans had one named the Bismarck during World War II.

Answer________

5. “The _____ of Miles Standish.”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. The one in “Star Trek” was named Enterprise.

Answer________

7. A passport is commonly used as proof of _____.

Answer________

8. 2001 film title: “The _____ of the Ring.”

Answer________

9. After medical school, he served his _____ at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Answer________

10. I _____ God in my own way.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. The SS Great Western was the first one built for crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Answer________

12. The art of keeping one jump ahead of a competitor.

Answer________

13. “_____, like love, is but a name, unless to one you stint the flame.”

Answer________

14. P.T. Barnum was famous for his _____.

Answer________

15. An example of ____ is the relationship between two brothers.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Hardship. 2. Scholarship. 3. Censorship. 4. Battleship. 5. Courtship. 6. Starship. 7. Citizenship. 8. Fellowship. 9. Internship. 10. Worship. 11. Steamship. 12. One-upmanship. 13. Friendship. 14. Showmanship. 15. Kinship.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

