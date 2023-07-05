Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALL KINDS OF “SHIPS”
Each answer is a word that ends in “ship.” Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., The Hindenburg was a famous one. Answer: Airship.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The city experienced a period of financial _____ during the epidemic.
Answer________
2. The brilliant student got a _____ to Yale University.
Answer________
3. The process of removing parts of books, movies, letters, etc. that are considered inappropriate.
Answer________
4. The Germans had one named the Bismarck during World War II.
Answer________
5. “The _____ of Miles Standish.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The one in “Star Trek” was named Enterprise.
Answer________
7. A passport is commonly used as proof of _____.
Answer________
8. 2001 film title: “The _____ of the Ring.”
Answer________
9. After medical school, he served his _____ at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Answer________
10. I _____ God in my own way.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The SS Great Western was the first one built for crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
Answer________
12. The art of keeping one jump ahead of a competitor.
Answer________
13. “_____, like love, is but a name, unless to one you stint the flame.”
Answer________
14. P.T. Barnum was famous for his _____.
Answer________
15. An example of ____ is the relationship between two brothers.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hardship. 2. Scholarship. 3. Censorship. 4. Battleship. 5. Courtship. 6. Starship. 7. Citizenship. 8. Fellowship. 9. Internship. 10. Worship. 11. Steamship. 12. One-upmanship. 13. Friendship. 14. Showmanship. 15. Kinship.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
