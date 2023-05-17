Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GOLD
(e.g., What is "fool's gold"? Answer: Pyrite or iron pyrite.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What karat indicates pure gold?
Answer________
2. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer________
3. What is the "Golden Rule"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the most common meaning of "black gold"?
Answer________
5. What is the two-word term for the system where a country's currency is linked to gold?
Answer________
6. Name the gold depository located in north central Kentucky.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What term is used for gold in the form of solid blocks, bars or ingots?
Answer________
8. The last time this type of gold award was given out was in 1912.
Answer________
9. This breed of dog was developed in Scotland for retrieving game.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. 24-karat. 2. Au. 3. Do to others as you would have them do to you. 4. Crude oil (raw petroleum). 5. The gold standard. 6. Fort Knox. 7. Bullion. 8. Solid gold Olympic medals. 9. Golden retriever.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
