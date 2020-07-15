Quote of the Day Jul 15, 2020 1 hr ago “The religion that is afraid of science dishonors God and commits suicide.” Emerson, “Journals,” 1831 Tags Religion Dishonor Quote Science Worship Commit Suicide Recommended for you Daily Comics Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Comics and Puzzles 17 hrs ago COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Bradley, Barbara Statler Knotts, Barbara Hinton, Jr., Nathan Massey, Gary Eddy, Arlin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFairmont Council member hospitalized with COVID-19Apology from an older white manPractice shutdown has coaches, athletes questioning how far county officials will be willing to goFairmont's pepperoni roll legacy now enshrinedGridiron opponents for WVU to ponder amid the pandemicTwo downtown landmarks vandalized SundayThe only thing certain about the pandemic is uncertaintySecond drowning victim's name releasedEducators look to Sept. 8 opening with cautionFairmont church responds to criticisms for not wearing masks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
