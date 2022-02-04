Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.