"Man is part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself."
Rachel Carson, author & environmentalist
Kenneth Charles Brand III (K.C.), died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born September 12, 1972. K.C. is survived by his three sons, Spencer, Karson, and Hudson Brand. He is also survived by his three siblings, Kendra Roberts (Joe), Krystal Slivinski (Stephen), and Charlie Brand (Bobbi); …
