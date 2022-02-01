"The only prize much cared for by the powerful is power. The prize of the general is not a bigger tent, but command."
Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.
Rudolph E. Banick, Jr., 66, of Mannington, passed away on Sunday, January 30,2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. He was born October 15, 1955 in Fairmont, a son of Rudolph E. Banick, Sr. of Farmington and the late Eva Brock Banick. Rudy graduated from Farmington High School in 1…
