Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 7:59 pm
Tony Delapas of Orange Park, FL, previously from Fairmont WV died June 21, 2020 at age 84 years. He was born April 5,1936 in Hetzel, WV son of the late Francisco De la Paz Mata (Delapas) & Socorro Hernandez Delapas. Tony graduated from Rivesville High School class of 1955 where he letter…
Vickie Lynn Nester, 69 of Farmington passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. She was born August 22, 1950 in Farmington, a daughter of the late Bernard (Tag) Jenkins and Janet Vandergrif Jenkins. Vickie was a CNA and had worked at different places an…
