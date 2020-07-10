“How unhappy is he who cannot forgive himself.”
July 10, 2020
Charles Ray Barber III, 23 of Fairmont continued on from us on July 6, 2020. He reunites with father Charles Ray Barber, Jr., Grandfather Charles Ray "Chill" Barber I, and Great Grandfathers Harold S. Williams and William Earl Slider; and Aunt Susan Denise Slider. Ray is remembered by his mo…
