“When the white man governs himself, that is self-government; but when he governs himself and also governs another man, that is more than self-government — that is despotism.”
— former President Abraham Lincoln
Speech, Peoria, Ill., Oct. 16, 1854.
Vickie Lynn Nester, 69 of Farmington passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. She was born August 22, 1950 in Farmington, a daughter of the late Bernard (Tag) Jenkins and Janet Vandergrif Jenkins. Vickie was a CNA and had worked at different places an…
