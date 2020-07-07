“Where the laws are not supreme, there demagogues spring up.”
Aristotle, 4th Century, BCE
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 8:25 pm
Viola Y. Horton passed away March 29,2020. A social will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Gardens from 10-11. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.