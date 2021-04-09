Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT IS THE FOURTH?
(e.g., Summer, autumn, spring, ____. Answer: Winter.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Clubs, hearts, diamonds, ____
Answer________
2. Earth, air, fire, ____
Answer________
3. North, south, east, ____
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Adjectives, verbs, adverbs, ____
Answer________
5. Mathew, Mark, Luke, ____
Answer________
6. England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, _____
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Conquest, war, famine, ____
Answer________
8. Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Thing, ______
Answer________
9. Pennsylvania, B&O, Short Line, ______
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Spades (card suits). 2. Water (classical elements). 3. West (cardinal directions). 4. Nouns (basic parts of speech). 5. John (first four books of the New Testament). 6. Wales (parts of the U.K.). 7. Death (the Four Horsemen representations). 8. The Human Torch (The Fantastic Four). 9. Reading (Monopoly railroads).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
