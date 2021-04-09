Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHAT IS THE FOURTH?

(e.g., Summer, autumn, spring, ____. Answer: Winter.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Clubs, hearts, diamonds, ____

Answer________

2. Earth, air, fire, ____

Answer________

3. North, south, east, ____

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Adjectives, verbs, adverbs, ____

Answer________

5. Mathew, Mark, Luke, ____

Answer________

6. England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, _____

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Conquest, war, famine, ____

Answer________

8. Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Thing, ______

Answer________

9. Pennsylvania, B&O, Short Line, ______

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Spades (card suits). 2. Water (classical elements). 3. West (cardinal directions). 4. Nouns (basic parts of speech). 5. John (first four books of the New Testament). 6. Wales (parts of the U.K.). 7. Death (the Four Horsemen representations). 8. The Human Torch (The Fantastic Four). 9. Reading (Monopoly railroads).

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

