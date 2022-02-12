For almost a century, the opening of the Mannington pool in Hough Park has been a symbol to the Marion County community that summer is here.
The original 35-acre plot of land which the pool stands on was sold to the city of Mannington in 1927 by the heirs of Mary Jane Hough for $6,000.
“Construction on the pool first began in the late 1920’s and was completed in 1938,” Mannington Mayor Lora Michael said.
The pool was hand dug by members of the community in a passion project that spanned nearly a decade. Although the original structure, which has endured 80 years of summer fun, still proudly stands it has become apparent that a complete renovation is absolutely necessary.
While the pool sat unused during the initial COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, a number of leaks were discovered in the liner by Lenny Stafford, president of the Mannington Park Board.
Michael said patchwork renovations had become an increasingly common method of maintenance for the pool in the last 35 years. Stafford and his crew worked tirelessly that summer with the hope of reopening the pool when COVID restrictions would be lifted the following year.
However, some leaks were so bad that dirt was showing through the liner.
In an effort to remedy the situation, members of the Park Board searched for waterproof latex paint to repair the leaks. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shortage of latex products as more raw materials were allocated to manufacture products for health care workers.
On two separate occasions, the city had placed an order for latex paint and was promised a delivery. In both instances the companies failed to complete the order, citing the recent shortage. On July 1, 2020, it was officially announced that the pool was deemed unfit and would not be open to the public for the summer season.
In December 2020, city officials announced that the City of Mannington would apply for a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to completely renovate the pool in the second quarter of 2022.
The matching funds grant would be used to complete renovations to the concession stand, bathhouse, pumphouse, filtration equipment and a complete overhaul of the pool itself.
Artist’s renderings of the planned renovations show renovated buildings, central shaded seating, and a new wade-in entrance with a three-unit splash pad. Regular visitors of the old pool will notice that the diving board is absent from the new design. It seems the new pool was designed with the fun and safety of young swimmers and their families in mind.
Mannington has already raised $758,000 of their $900,000 goal.
The city’s engineers for the project, Thrasher Engineering estimate costs for the project at $1.8 million. But the Michael said, if the fundraising goal is not met, the application for the matching funds grant will still be submitted March 1. The number one priority will be the complete overhaul of the pool and upgrades to the bath and pumphouses.
When asked how soon the project would begin and how long it would last, the Mayor said, the pool will not be open for the 2022 summer season. But she said construction would be complete and the pool would be open by next year.
Generous donations have already been made by many residents and local businesses. The families of two Marion County men, Freeland “Bub” Miller and Lloyd “Chicken” Barker, asked that donations to the pool restoration project be made in lieu of flowers for their funeral services. Another notable donation was from State Senators Charles R. Clements, R-Wetzel County, and Michael Maroney, R-Marshall County, who together pledged $100,000. On Jan. 5, the Marion County Commission presented Michael with a check for $50,000 to go toward the matching funds portion of the grant.
And although donations have been coming in, Mayor Michael still encourages the community to pitch in.
“There are 900 houses in Mannington, if each one donated $25 -- what they might spend at the pool in a couple of weekends -- we could have a wonderful facility that will last another three generations,” she said.
Residents can donate to the Mannington Pool Restoration Fund by sending checks made out to the Mannington Park Board to City Hall at 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582 or by making a direct transfer at the First Exchange Bank on Main Street in Mannington.
