Dear Santa,
Clothes size 14/16
Vans size 4.5 or 5
Nintendo switch games
Nintendo switch controller
Harry Potter anything
Volleyball
Fuzzy socks
Bluetooth speaker-portable
Kaylee Kiser, 9, Watson Elementary
Beverly Elizabeth Harki, age 76, of Morgantown, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Weirton, WV. Beverly was born in St. George, WV on April 2, 1944, a daughter to the late Howard and Bertha Keller Baker. Beverly worked as a Supervisor of Microbiology at Mo…
