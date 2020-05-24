FAIRMONT — Friday, March 13th was Connie Pirner’s last day in the classroom as a teacher.
She remembers talking with her kindergarten students at Barrackville Elementary about the meaning of the unlucky day, and how they should respond to the unknown.
“One of my students asked me what the significance of Friday the 13th was during our opening circle on that fateful day,” Pirner wrote in an email interview. “We talked about superstitions and how we shouldn’t fear the unknown. We talked about the idea that we should educate ourselves when we were faced with uncertain circumstances. That will be the most prominent memory of my last day in the classroom after 39 years.”
The coronavirus pandemic put the lives and careers of school personnel and teachers into a new state of the unknown, where virtual education and communication became the norm. However, Pirner said the memories she got from these last few months will be some of the strongest of her career.
“I turned 65 a couple of weeks after our last day in the classroom. I remember thinking that not only did we not get to celebrate our year together and to say goodbye but that I was now in the danger zone,” Pirner said. “This was certainly not the way I could ever have imagined that this was what my retirement would look like.”
Individual schools have been coordinating closure procedures in the past several weeks, having students pick up and drop off belongings in an organized fashion, so as to stay within social distancing guidelines.
“White Hall Elementary scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday for pickup,” said said Nan Murray, principal of the school. “Kindergarten and fourth grade came and deposited textbooks and any library books, and then they came to pick up any personal possessions they had left before COVID because they really thought we would be back.”
According to Murray, the end of the year brought more questions than answers from parents, who have been wondering what the future of classroom learning will look like. She said principals across the county are waiting to hear from state and county leadership about how the schools will proceed come next semester.
“Everybody is very apprehensive about ‘What will the next school year bring,’ and very sad we had to end this way,” Murray said. “They are just disappointed, but they understand safety comes first and the safety of our children is the most important thing.”
Murray said she believes the strain on the relationship between teachers and their students is the biggest issue this pandemic brought to the educational world.
“A lot of parents are very upset that we did have to close school,” Murray said. “The teachers miss the children terribly and the children miss our teachers.”
Instead of heading to their classrooms to hand out hugs and say goodbyes, students and parents showed their appreciation for the teachers and school personnel during a drive-by greeting parade held outside the school a few weeks ago.
“We had the whole staff out here minus two cooks, and all the children drove by and waved and had signs,” Murray said. “It was adorable.”
Murray said the teachers have adapted well to the circumstances presented by coronavirus, and they have been able to continue educating the young minds through virtual means.
“My staff, they volunteered to come in when they did not need to,” Murray said. “They worked from home beautifully, they did virtual lessons like you would not believe.”
Pirner, too, said her students have been adept at making the best of the situation presented by coronavirus. She said seeing them make it through this pandemic has inspired her with lessons to take with her into retirement.
“My students are 5 and 6 but although a lot of adults aren’t aware, small people think big thoughts. They sense uncertainty, they read our behaviors and our emotions,” Pirner said. “They feel responsibilities way beyond their abilities to control or understand situations. They are also optimistic and resourceful. I’ll be forever grateful for having had the opportunity to spend my days working with children. They have made me want to be kind and considerate. They have inspired me to try new things and to be resolute in my personal life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.