Senior year has been nothing less than unpredictable and full of uncertainty.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was imperative for students to adapt to an unprecedented type of temporary normality; one that consists of social distancing and wearing masks. A normality that has taken away a great deal of school spirit, connections made, opportunities, and motivation.
This pandemic has undeniably affected many students in all grade levels, but as for the Class of 2021, our senior year has certainly not been ideal or what we have always envisioned. However, these unforeseeable circumstances have led me to fully grasp the idea that life can be full of unpredictable moments and events that you’ll sometimes have to simply learn to embrace, despite the chaos.
I’ve realized that regardless of what life may throw my way, it is extremely important that I focus on the things that genuinely matter and that are in my control.
Most importantly, my senior year has taught me to not take time, people, and moments for granted. I didn’t truly realize how amazing and fun high school was until certain aspects were taken away and changed.
I never would have thought that attending football games in the student section, going to school all year with friends, or simply the normal routine, would be something that I would miss out on my senior year. Therefore, I now know that I need to enjoy the moment I am in and appreciate life as it is, because it is bound to continuously change.
As Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher once said, “The only constant in life is change.” Many may view this quote as a negative thing, but my senior year has taught me that change doesn’t always have to be seen as a bad thing. Change can undoubtedly be hard to adapt to and understand in the moment.
However, change is a crucial part of growing, and a great way to create a new outlook on life.
Prior to beginning high school, we were all told by teachers, parents, and former students that it will be “the fastest four years of our lives.” At the time, I thought they were exaggerating. Now that I am able to look back at my high school experience, it really was the fastest four years of my life. Four years that I will always cherish and miss dearly.
It may not have been the smoothest ride to get here, but I am forever grateful for everything I have learned these past four years, especially senior year.
Here’s to us, Class of 2021!
