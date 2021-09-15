(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 16
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped)
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
8 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)
9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — NY Giants at Washington
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals ---
