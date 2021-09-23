Sherman "Bud" Ray Hardesty, Sr., 92, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born January 1, 1929 in Fairmont, the son of the late Jock and Catherine Hardesty. Bud worked as a coal miner, barber, and as a foreman at Sharon Steel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bud …