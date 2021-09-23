25 The LORD is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him; 26 it is good to wait quietly for the salvation of the LORD.
Lamentations 3:25-26
Sherman "Bud" Ray Hardesty, Sr., 92, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born January 1, 1929 in Fairmont, the son of the late Jock and Catherine Hardesty. Bud worked as a coal miner, barber, and as a foreman at Sharon Steel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bud …
Russell Stephen Garrett, 68, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, September 23,2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born July 20,1953 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Jesse T. and Mary Evelyn Jones Garrett. Russell was a loving father and husband who enjoyed fishing. Survivo…
